Amaechi, Cole, Others Keep Mum As Rivers APC Exco Rejects Dissolution, Wike's Loyalists

Amaechi, Cole, Others Keep Mum As Rivers APC Exco Rejects Dissolution, Wike’s Loyalists
Amaechi, Cole, Others Keep Mum As Rivers APC Exco Rejects Dissolution, Wike’s Loyalists

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the dissolution of the state executive committee of the party at all levels by the National Working Committee of the party.

Newsmen reported that the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, announced the dissolution in a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the NWC meeting on Wednesday night in Abuja, Morka disclosed that a caretaker committee would be chaired by Chief Tony Okocha, with Chief Eric Nwibani as secretary.

Other members of the Rivers APC caretaker committee to be inaugurated on Friday are Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi.

Morka explained that the caretaker committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the state.

Speaking with Channels TV on Wednesday night, the Rivers APC Chairman, Emeka Beke, denied knowledge of the dissolution by the party’s national body.

He said, “I’m not even aware of the dissolution, but I’m out of the country right now. I’ll talk to you when we have more details about the issue.”

However, the APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, said, “Our legal adviser, Chairman, and the state executives hereby reject the dissolution because it is illegal and cannot stand”.

Meanwhile, the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Tonye Cole, and a former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, have remained silent on the matter.

