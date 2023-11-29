Anambra APC/ APGA Trade Words Over Subsidy Palliatives

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Petroleum Subsidy Palliatives released by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu across the country has dragged the duo of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and the All Progressives Congress APC on war path following allegations by the APC that Gov Charles Soludo has hijacked the items and converted them to the palliatives of APGA.

According to a release signed by the Vice Chairman Anambra South Senatorial District chapter of APC Mr Izuchukwu Okeke it alleged also that the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Labor Party and other political parties were sidelined by the governor even though they are also citizens of the state.

“It is saddening to the chagrin of the APC in Anambra state that Gov Charles Soludo of APGA went as far as rebranding those those palliatives items with his picture and his party logo on them”

“Soludo in a desperate bid to feather his own nest and that of his party has displayed high handedness, arm twisting without recourse to stakeholders,leaders and elders of other political parties such as the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Labour Party among others who are also Anambra people from the ward , local government to state levels”

“Even in my local government area as well as my hometown Azigbo in Nnewi South local government area, the governor choose to turn blind eye to the need for a judicious distribution of those palliatives using APGA members and ultimately providing those palliatives to only APGA members while abandoning members of APC whose political party made available those materials”

“Be it known to Gov Charles Soludo that the next gubernatorial election is more than two years away from now and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has not made public it’s intentions to commence the processes of conducting governorship election in Anambra state”

“Hence Soludo should stop playing politics with the palliatives made available by the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra state”he said.

Reacting to these allegations the state Chairman of APGA Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye dismissed those claims contending that the APC is seeking unnecessary political relevance.

“Much as we would not want to join issues with the APC , it is instructive to state that those allegations are baseless and an affront to gain cheep political relevance and it is on record that Gov Charles Soludo has since inception been running an all inclusive government”

“The governor had announced the receipt of those palliatives from the federal government and had set up a clear template fir it’s distribution which cuts across political parties because the members are from Anambra state”

“The APC knows that it has no structure in the state and have been working to gain political milage through the peddling of rumors and falsehood which should be discredited forth with”

“Similarly the issue of 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra is a far cry from matters of the moment because the governor is more concerned about delivering on his mandate and would not be distracted by mere side talks” he said.