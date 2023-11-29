8.4 C
Aftermath Of Gov Poll : Imo PDP In Dilemma Over Hosting Meeting As National Scribe Battles To Retain Office

Plateau: PDP Demands CJN's Probe of APC's Judiciary Control Claim

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has ran into confusion since the party came a distant second in the November 11, 2023, Imo Governorship election

The sitting Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma defeated Imo PDP’s candidate, Senator Samuel (Sam Daddy) Anyanwu to the second position with the score of over seventy thousand votes.

The result was the poorest Imo PDP has ever recorded in a Governorship election in Imo State since 1999.

However, after the shocking dismal result, PDP had hopped to immediately summon its members for a Stakeholders meeting to review what led to such poor result, and the way forward.

The Imo PDP, sources said, had contemplated starting on a clean slate, following the crisis that rocked the party, with the candidate now abreast with the outcome and should pursue the result in the court.

But Imo PDP was disappointed when the candidate who just lost the election, used some of his loyalists to take PDP to court in pursuit of his former seat as the National Secretary of the Party, than channeling his energy in challenging Governor Hope Uzodinma of APC over the Governorship result.

Because of this development, Imo PDP is now confused if to call a meeting of Stakeholders or not.

Sources told this our correspondent, that already the Imo PDP State Working Committee cannot form a quorum, following the mass resignation of its SWC members that joined APC.

Our correspondent also learnt that even those who resigned in the various LGA Executives have not been properly replaced, as the party moved on with whatever was available in order not to disrupt the Governorship election of its candidate.

Sources said that with the election now over, the party must do the proper thing by following the party’s constitution and replace the vacant positions for the party to move on.

But Anyanwu’s litigation against the party is “causing unnecessary go slow in reinvigorating Imo PDP. But we cannot continue waiting” a PDP Topshot told our correspondent.

However, indications are that soon Imo PDP will hold a Stakeholders meeting from where the party will start a fresh as most of those who left the party because of the crisis that trailed the Governorship primaries are poised to return to the party.

“Now that the war is over, we want to return to our party and grow it again. PDP remains a strong party in Imo State and in Nigeria. We can’t abandon our party because of internal crisis which the Nov 11, 2023 Governorship election has resolved” our correspondent was told.

