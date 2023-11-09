Affiliation: Unimad team visit  Fedpoly Bauchi for verification on degree courses 

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri Prof. Liman Tukur has led a delegation team from the University to inspect and access the facilities on ground at Federal Polytechnic Bauchi for the commencement of five degree course in affiliation with the University and the Polytechnic.

The VC said the aims of the visitation at the Polytechnic was to perfect the process of affiliation through resource verification, which is one of the requirements for approval to run degree programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Represented by the Vice Chancellor Academic Services of the University, Prof. Sa'idu Baba, the Vice Chancellor applauded the Management of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi for having in place all the necessary structures, workshops and requisite manpower needed to train students at degree level. He said with what they saw on ground, they were confident that the National Universities Commission (NUC), which is the approving authority for degree programmes, will grant the Polytechnic right to run degree programmes.

He added that the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has all the necessary structures, facilities and manpower to run degree programmes in management and social sciences.

Responding, Rector of the Polytechnic Alh. Sani Usman appreciated the Management of the University of Maiduguri for agreeing to partner with the Institution in order to provide a means of absorbing the youths off the streets and giving them a sense of belonging.

He preparatory to the mounting of the affiliated programmes, the entire Polytechnic was undergoing general internet connectivity installations and assured them that all areas of observation shall be looked into with a view meeting the National Universities Commission's requirements.

The programmes which the Polytechnic sought run in affiliation with the University are B.Sc Mass Communication, Public Administration, Business Administration, Accounting and Banking and Finance.