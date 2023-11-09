8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bandit shot dead 11 persons ,rustle 300 animals in Sokoto fresh attacks

N/West
Sokoto: Bandits kill 4, injured 5 at Barayar Zaki Community in Wurno District
BSokoto: Bandits kill 4, injured 5 at Barayar Zaki Community in Wurno District

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
Bandit  killed 11 people and rustled over 300 in two villages of Gandi District Area of Sokoto State.
The attacked villages are   Gidan – Buwai and Maikujera  in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.
The  separate attacks occurred between the two communities in less than a week.
One of the community member ,Alhaji Salisu Lawalli Gandi said the bandit  attacked  Gidan – Buwai community arrived the  village on  Monday nigh.
They also rustled over 100 cows, 200 sheep and goats belonging to the community ,while abducts other people .
Lawalli Gandi further  explained that the insurgents raiding motorcycles numbering over 100  arrived and  surrounded Gidan – Buwai village with sophisticated weapons and immediately started shorting guns  sporadically  and killed and injured  others .
He described the attacked as the worst incident as  the bandit razed down many houses, over 60 silos ,10 motorcycles ,5 vehicles and 7 people sustain various degrees of injuries .
According to him,the bandit also burgled many shops and carted away essential commodities and food items .
The gunmen  also hunted vigilante members in the villages where they intensified  a house -house search of the vigilante members .
However,few days ago the bandit also attacked  Maikujera village and killed five people many  sustained  various degrees of injuries .
Victims who sustains injuries were admitted  at trauma section in the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTHS) ,receiving medical treatment

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
It Was the Handiwork of the Devil — Two Men Arrested for Stealing Bags of Bitter Kola, Raping the Owner in Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Sokoto people owe nobody apology for Dr. Zakir Naik visit to Sokoto - Sultan Sa'ad

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.