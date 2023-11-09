Bandit shot dead 11 persons ,rustle 300 animals in Sokoto fresh attacks

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Bandit killed 11 people and rustled over 300 in two villages of Gandi District Area of Sokoto State.

The attacked villages are Gidan – Buwai and Maikujera in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

The separate attacks occurred between the two communities in less than a week.

One of the community member ,Alhaji Salisu Lawalli Gandi said the bandit attacked Gidan – Buwai community arrived the village on Monday nigh.

They also rustled over 100 cows, 200 sheep and goats belonging to the community ,while abducts other people .

Lawalli Gandi further explained that the insurgents raiding motorcycles numbering over 100 arrived and surrounded Gidan – Buwai village with sophisticated weapons and immediately started shorting guns sporadically and killed and injured others .

He described the attacked as the worst incident as the bandit razed down many houses, over 60 silos ,10 motorcycles ,5 vehicles and 7 people sustain various degrees of injuries .

According to him,the bandit also burgled many shops and carted away essential commodities and food items .

The gunmen also hunted vigilante members in the villages where they intensified a house -house search of the vigilante members .

However,few days ago the bandit also attacked Maikujera village and killed five people many sustained various degrees of injuries .

Victims who sustains injuries were admitted at trauma section in the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTHS) ,receiving medical treatment