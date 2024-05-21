HAJJ 2024: Bauchi airlifts 1221 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

8.4 C
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State had so far successfully airlifted three sets of 1221 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for 2024 Hajj pilgrimage since the commencement of the exercise in the state.

The first and second batch of intending pilgrims were already in Madina performing their visitations as enshrined by sharia while the third set of Pilgrims that constituted 246 male pilgrims, 155 females and 13 officials has departed Sir Abubakar International Airport Bauchi at exactly 10:05am of today Monday.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris at a routine briefings to press after every departure of flight from Bauchi Airport.

He commended the pilgrims for exhibition a high level of patience due to delay of the third flight, saying MassAir has expressed readiness to overcomes hitches that may further cause a delay.

Imam Abdurrahman used the interview to unvailed that the fourth flight from Bauchi is also scheduled for today Monday, adding that the time for the screening of pilgrims would be announce in due course.

Earlear the Chairman, Media and Publicity of the Amerul hajj team, Alh. Yayanuwa Zainabari expressed gratitude to Allah for successes recorded so far at the ongoing airlift of pilgrims from Bauchi State.

He commended all Hajj officials for their contribution, stressing that his committee would continue leave no stone unturned in order to bridge the communication gabs between the Hajj managers and the general Public.

