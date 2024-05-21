Gov Fintiri Flags Off Wunti/Central Flyover Project

·”It’ll Address Traffic Congestion”

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has attended the flagging off ceremony for the construction of Wunti/Central flyover led by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to improving the lives of motorists, minimizing the occurrence of lethal accidents as well as broadening the state capital.

Speaking, Mohammed said when completed, the project will streamline activities and boost economic performance, hence the need for the masses to rally behind his administration’s developmental ventures for the growth development of Bauchi state.

While acknowledging the contributions of the members of his cabinet, Governor commended President Tinubu led administration for its unwavering support through the Renewed Hope initiatives, pledging continued collaboration for the benefit of the citizenry.

He called on the contractors to ensure timely completion of the project, reiterating his commitment to extending his developmental strides to rural areas.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri applauded Mohammed’s exemplary leadership, congratulating Bauchi state, saying members of the Northeast Governors’Forum, NEGF and the governors under the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are proud of his strides, creativity, determination and perseverance.

Notably present during the session were the Chairman, NEGF, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum among top government functionaries.