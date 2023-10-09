8.4 C
N/East
We'll make Tourism courses, excursion compulsory in private, public schools in Bauchi - GM Tourism 

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The General Manager Bauchi State
Tourism Development Corporation, Muhammad Nasiru Yusuf has disclosed that the Corporation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is making move to make Tourism course and excursion compulsory at all primary and secondary schools both pub and private in the state.
The General Manager of the Corporation stated this while speaking to the journalists in his office over the weekend in Bauchi, noted that Tourism courses only offered in the higher institutions level, while the low level of education were living behind.
According to the GM, who said for the university and other tertiary institutions the State don’t have so much problems despite the fact that thay’re some departments which is directly related to the Tourism courses like; hospitality and tourism, biological sciences, agriculture and what’s veterinary sciences and environmental sciences.
He disclosed that there was an approval received from the federal government to establish Tourism as a course across all the 36 including the FCT which the state government is working towards that with a view to meet the deadline.
The General Manager further disclosed that the Corporation and ministry of education were also planning to also make Tourism Excursion as compulsory in all primary and secondary schools both private and public in the state.
He explained that the Corporation has set a goal to achieve in that regard through schools and stakeholders sensitization across all the 20 LGA in the state.
The GM said to achieve on that aspect, the DG said the Corporation has provide a buses to ease the movement of people down to the parks with a vi to reduce on the fuel price hardship as well as to promote and improve the tourism attractions in the state.
Adding that the Corporation projection indicates that there would going to be a significant achievement of best results between this year and early next year.

