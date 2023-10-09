US-Based Nigerians Trigger Preliminary US Congressional Focus On the Legitimacy of Bola Tinubu As President of Nigeria

A coalition of US-based Good Governance advocate Nigerians, led by Mr Chimezie Bekee and Professor Eddie Oparaoji, comprising representatives of the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD), Prodemocracy groups, the Obidient Movement, and well-meaning Nigerians among others, convened a meeting with Congressman Danny Davis of Chicago Illinois, to express their concerns regarding the legitimacy of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu. The delegation alleged that President Tinubu perjured himself, presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), did not win the requisite votes during the election, and lacked the necessary qualifications for the position. They sought Congressman Davis’s support in rejecting President Tinubu’s legitimacy and requested an investigation into the matter.

The meeting commenced with a warm welcome from Congressman Davis, who acknowledged the concerns raised by the Nigerian Delegation. He expressed his commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the electoral process in Nigeria was fair and transparent.

The Nigerian Delegation presented their case, providing documents and evidence to support their claims against President Tinubu. They argued that these allegations seriously undermined the credibility of the Nigerian government and called into question the legitimacy of President Tinubu’s tenure.

Congressman Davis listened attentively and assured the delegation that he would take their concerns seriously. He acknowledged the importance of free and fair elections in any democracy and pledged to investigate the matter further.

Congressman Davis committed to engage with relevant authorities, both in the U.S. and Nigeria, to collect additional information and evidence related to the case to make an informed decision. He agreed to maintain communication with the Nigerian Delegation, providing updates on the progress of his investigation.

Responding to a question, Professor Oparaoji, Chairman of the NACJD said, “We are very passionate and committed to not allowing this obvious rogue State Capture to stand, due to its potential long term severe consequences on Nigeria and indeed Africa. Such as affecting rule of law, accountability, human capacity development, socio-economic, competitiveness, education, healthcare and other sectors that determine the quality of life of our people”

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with Congressman Danny Davis demonstrating a genuine commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the Nigerian Delegation. The delegation expressed their gratitude for his willingness to investigate the matter and pledged their cooperation in providing any necessary information.

The Nigerian Delegation left the meeting for the Chicago State University Campus, hopeful that their concerns about the legitimacy of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure would receive the attention and scrutiny they deserved in the pursuit of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.