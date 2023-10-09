Anxiety as fuel stations  close down, prices reach N700/litre in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Anxiety among residents of Sokoto State as filling stations suddenly closed down as rumor making rounds on the increase of petroleum motor spirits,popularly known as fuel.

Most of the major petroleum filling stations in Sokoto metropolis have closed down and stop selling the fuel in the anticipation of the increases in the pump price increase .

The decision causes the returns of long queves of vehicles at the few filling stations that are operating .

Our correspondent in the state reports that the few filling stations owned by the independent marketers popularly known as (black market) as during the filling of this report on Sunday were selling the fuel at the price of N700 per litre which is beyond government official price.

The black market operators in the state are making their brisk businesses cause hike in the prices of transportations in the state.