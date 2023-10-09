Anxiety as fuel stations  close down, prices reach N700/litre in Sokoto

8.4 C
From Umar Ado Sokoto
Anxiety among residents of Sokoto State as filling stations suddenly closed down as rumor making rounds on the increase of petroleum motor spirits,popularly known as fuel.
Most of the major petroleum  filling stations in Sokoto metropolis   have closed down and  stop selling the fuel in the anticipation of the increases in the pump price increase .
The decision causes the returns of long  queves of vehicles at the few filling stations that are operating .
Our correspondent in the state reports that the few filling stations owned by the independent  marketers popularly known as  (black market) as during the filling of this report on Sunday  were selling the fuel at the price of N700  per litre which is beyond government official price.
The  black market operators in the state  are making their brisk businesses cause hike in the prices of transportations in the state.

Some motorists operators  in the  State have continued to expressed their displeasure as the price of petroleum has reached to N700 per litre in the state.

Some of the motorists who spoke with our correspondent appealed to the government to prioritise the interests of the masses in all their decision-making.

Muhammad Maigwandu a commercial driver described the sudden increase as unfortunate  and inhumane saying such will affect all spares of human endeavours.

He reminded that if  such situations were allow to continued unchecked the live of people will be at stake.

Altine Shuni  a tricycle operator in the state, also condemned the sudden increase in the price of fuel, stating that it has negatively impacted on  their business as

According to him, at N700 per litre, commercial vehicles operators hardly makes profits or cover their routine expenses.

