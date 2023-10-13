We’ll equip, support your skills, knowledge Gov Bala Mohammed tells Civil Servant

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says his administration recognizes the indispensable role of civil servants in governance and remains committed to equipping them with the support, skills and knowledge needed.



This according to the governor would assist to navigate the evolving landscape to refine the existing system to raise the standard of living for Almajiri, women, children and others facing harsh realities.

Speaking today when he declared open a three-day retreat for members of the State Executive Council, where he reiterated his administration’s commitment to championing the welfare of women and other vulnerable groups who are the backbone of society.

According to Muhammad, his administration has since lifted the embargo on employment to foster efficient and competent civil service, promising better opportunity and sustainable growth for the youth and aspiring professionals.

He said the PDP administration has addressed some key issues affecting the state by creating new ministries such as Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management as well as Ministry of Internal Security Affairs, saying with collaboration with the development partners and religious institutions, physical responsibilities and innovation will be improved.

Governor Bala while unveiling plans to improve the internal revenue generation, said the retreat will broadly discuss ways to invite development partners without compromising the future of the citizens.

The three-day retreat facilitated by the distinguished team of experts led by Professor Usman Bugaje, Mohammed said will assist in fostering a collaborative spirit to effectively brainstorm sustainable solutions, salivating a fertile grounds for unprecedented development of Bauchi state.

While calling on the participants to rehearse and exploit the knowledge, Mohammed said his #NewBauchiProject has been updated to reflect the current economic realities and review the performance of his administration in the last four years.