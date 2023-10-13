8.4 C
N/West
Sokoto: Bandits kill 4, injured 5 at Barayar Zaki Community in Wurno District
From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sole Administrator ,Wurno Local Government Council of Sokoto State ,Alhaji Bello Hali has confirmed that bandits have again killed 4 people during an attack at Barayar Zaki community in the Area.

Our Correspondent in the state reports that the recent attacked happened few hours after the State Governor visited Giyawa town in Goronyo Local Government Area where he commiserated with the bereaved families of bandits incident in Giyawa village.

Alhaji Hali, explained during the attack , 5 members of the community sustained gunshot wounds which according to him includes an elderly persons and 11 years old girl now on admission at hospital .

He further said that the victims were admitted at the Wurmo General Hospital and later referred to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

According to him, the the council was sponsoring the medical treatments of the victims and described the incident as unfortunate .

The Sole Administrator further said that the patients were under intense trauma care due to the severity of the injuries they sustained.

Hali disclosed that he had discussed extensively with Governor Ahmed Aliyu and express hope that action would be taken on the issue .

