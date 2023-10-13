Jigawa govt caution on NPHCDA fund’s utilisation

By Bello Isa, Dutse.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, ( NPHCDA) has caution jigawa state government on the utilization of the Agency’s fund as utilization of such funds is regulated based on laid down rules and regulations governing the Agency’s procedures, the Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaibu has stated.

Speaking while on courtesy visit on Governor Umar Namadi at Govt House Dutse said such funds was specifically meant to improve the services of Primary Health Care facility’s in areas of provision of adequate medication to designated PHC’s centres in jigawa state, improvement of manpower development, maintenance of infrastructure’s of PHC’S facility’s, among Other’s.

Dr. Faisal Shauibu says, with what we accessed so far, Jigawa State is taking the lead in the country in terms of support to the Primary Healthcare delivery services with it’s NPHCDA Centres in the State. This he says has translated into drastic reduction in maternal and child mortality rate in the State through efficient supply of drugs and other consumables to the centres. He describes the efforts of the Jigawa State government as encouraging and wants other States to emulate.

Dr Shuaibu who said our mission to jigawa state was to take inventory of NPHCDA facility’s in jigawa state and see how state’s and federal government will collaborate towards boosting the activities of NPHCDA nationwide.

Responding, Governor Namadi assures the Director- General of NPHCDA of his government’s determination to sustain Primary healthcare under one roof for effective health service delivery in the state.