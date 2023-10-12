Tension In Anambra Revenue House. As Chairman, Executive Director Face Termination Of Appointments

By Okey Maduforo Awka

There is growing tension at the Anambra Internal Revenue Services AIRS following fears that the duo of the Chairman Ozo Greg Ezeilo and the Executive Director Operations Dr Christian Madubuko may be sacked.

Recall that the cold war between Ezeilo and Madubuko got to it’s climax yesterday following the query issued by Ezeilo against Madubuko which exposed damning reports of boardroom politics of attrition pervading at the Revenue House.

Inside source has it that Gov Charles Soludo since the face off between his Revenue men started have been studying the situation as startling revelations were made about the sharp practices in the system as well as confusion in the Revenue profile of the state .

According to the source also the silence of Gov Soludo has created strong apprehension within the ranks of the Anambra Internal Revenue Services AIRS as the two waring Executive Heads have been making frantic efforts to discourage the governor from terminating their appointments.

Deepening this situation is the strike embarked upon by the Heavy Duty Haulage Truck Drivers Association over heavy taxation by revenue agents as against the official sum approved by the governor a development that has jolted the commercial landscape of Anambra state.

The drivers have concluded arrangements to embark on a mass protest that would last for three days to register their unhappiness over the alleged heavy taxation.

When contacted about the possible sacking of the Chairman and Executive Director the Press Secretary to Gov Charles Soludo Mr Christian Aburime said that he is not aware of this development adding that the governor would make it public through government official platforms.

“I am not aware of the plans to terminate the appointments of the Chairman of the Anambra Internal Revenue Services AIRS and the Exercise Director Operations”

“The governor has not made it known to me and whenever the governor wants to do that he would make it public through government official platforms available to him”

“You know that Mr Governor takes his time to study situations and that he is silent about whatever that is happening there doesn’t mean that he is not doing anything about this development but we need to give him ample time to study the situation before taking any action or steps in that regard ” he said.

At the AIRS complex most officials approach by reporters declined to speak on the plot to sack the Principal officers while some simply said that it is long over due.

“What do want me to say now ? I am a Civil Servants and those fighting themselves are politicians so I have by job to protect but if it means sacking all of them I think it is long over due ” a senior staff in the complex said.