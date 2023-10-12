Breaking! Senator Ubah Joins APC, Gives Reasons

8.4 C
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Senator Dr. Patrick has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ubah, formerly a member of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), announced his defection through a letter addressed to the Senate.

Ubah’s letter was read at the floor of the Red Chamber on Thursday, by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The two-time Senator, Ubah who had won his first election as a Senate in 2019 under YPP, cited insurmountable disagreements within the party as the reason for his defection, adding that his switchover was also in the interest of his constituent.

This momentous decision by Senator Ubah marks a pivotal shift in his political career and the dynamics of Anambra South senatorial zone. It has also ignited intense speculation and interest, as it is expected to have far-reaching implications for the political landscape in Anambra and beyond, especially in the context of upcoming elections.

As a topnotch political figure from Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area, Senator Ubah’s move to the APC adds an intriguing dimension to the ever-evolving political narrative in the region, making it a development to be closely watched.

Tension In Anambra Revenue House. As Chairman, Executive Director Face Termination Of Appointments

