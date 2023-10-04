LG chairman inaugurates task force on pupils enrollment to schools 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Jama’are Local Government Area in Bauchi state, Honorable Abdullahi Inuwa Moisha has inaugurates task force on pupil’s enrolment drive and back to school campaign in an effort to repositioning the standard of education in the area.

Speaking at the flagging off of the campaign, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, appealed to members of the committee to bring to bear, their wealth of knowledge and experience in the discharge of their assignment and assured them of the council’s support to fast-tract their performance towards ensuring that all children are back to school to be given quality basic education. READ ALSO Groups thanks LG chairman over palliative distributions in Gamawa

Inuwa Moisha said Bauchi State Education Steering Committee recently inaugurated by Governor Bala Mohammed was a testimony of his administration’s unwavering commitment to providing quality education to every child in the state.

He said Jama’are Local Government is committed to supporting the Governor towards judicious utilization of available resources for the implementation of educational policies that will foster gender inclusion, promote equity, deliver quality learning and guarantee safe and violence-free schooling for all citizens in the state.

“We want to assure His Excellency, our amiable Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed that Jama’are Local Government under my leadership is determined to support his government’s goal of making Bauchi State to be a centre of educational excellence, where every kid has the chance to obtain a top-notch education that equips them with the capacity to face the challenges of the 21st century.” READ ALSO Bauchi Speaker welcomes Tribunal's judgements upholding his elections

In his remarks, the Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi commended the caretaker chairman for his foresight to inaugurate the task force and promised to work together tirelessly for a brighter tomorrow.