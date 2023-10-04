8.4 C
Breaking: Tinubu's Ministerial Nominee Collapses On Senate Floor

National
Breaking: Tinubu's Ministerial Nominee Collapses On Senate Floor
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

One of the three ministerial nominees have collapsed on the Senator floor as he was receiving questions from the Senators over his screening process.

Balarabe Lawal

The nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Lawal collapsed shortly after having presented his opening remarks and was about to begin receiving questions from the Senators. As the first Senator began questioning the ministerial nominee, the nominee collapsed.

He collapsed at 1:46pm.

Balarade Lawal was the replacement for the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru Rufai. He was the former secretary to the state government.

