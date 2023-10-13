Group hails Gov Bala Mohammed over returning of daily airline operations, Abuja – Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A youth group under the auspices of Democratic Enlightenment Initiatives (DEI) has commended the great efforts of Governor Bala Mohammad fourside in making the State a small Dubai and business hub in the North-East region.

The Chairman of the group Alhaji Ali Ibrahim and Secretary Mrs Merry Bulus made the commendation at a press conference in Bauchi. Noted that the retuning of the airline operations in the State would create more job opportunities to the teaming youth in the state. Mr Ali Ibrahim called on the good people of Bauchi state to continue to show their great solidarity and prayers to the administration of Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi state to succeed. READ ALSO Police arrested 3 person for allegedly stalling man-hood organs in Bauchi

In related development, the group has equally lauded the extraordinary commitment and sacrifices made by the honorable commissioner for religious affairs, Alh Baba Yakubu Darazo especially during the recent distribution of cash, clothes, food and non-food items to Islamic groups for Maulud Annual Celebrations across all 20 LGA in the state.

Similarly, commended the Commissioner vision in ensuring total transformations of the ministry of religious affairs has come to stay under his watchdog.

The group however used the opportunity to call on the Commissioner to introduce more programmes under his ministry with a view to support the airline in achieving desired objectives.

The group equally added that the result at tribunal victory of governor Bala Mohammad as a sound victory from God a total consolidation on the good work the governor has started of repositioning the state through execution of laudable projects in all ramifications,

While commending Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi state alongside his deputy Auwal jatau for repositioning the state interms of facets of human capital development and sustainable management