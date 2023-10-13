8.4 C
Sokoto Commission of Inquiry begins probe of Ex Gov Tambuwal's Administration 

N/West
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto
Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe the administration of former  Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of over N20 billion earmarked for agricultural development in the state.
The Commissioner of Agriculture ,Alhaji Bello Wamakko   who presented   a memo  1 and 2 to this affect before the commission during the sitting  of the commission  presided by Justice Mu’azu Abdulkadir Pindiga (rtd), on behalf of Sokoto State Government.
The commissioner who filled in the complain  to the commission noted  that the sum N20 billion was released by the immediate past  Sokoto state government  to improved on farming activities was uncounted for.
According to him,another sum of N4.2 billion was distributed to unqualified beneficiaries as most of them were not event practising farmers .
He stated that the money were given to the political loyalists in disquised of a loan and without any records returned the loans .
Also,the commissioner said the sum of N5 billion earmarked for Ancho borrowers programme was also given out to unqualified beneficiaries in the name of farmers and also there are no records of traces or refunds of money given as loans.
According to him ,another N4 billion was earmarked by tge state government under FASCO for purchased of fertiliser for onward distribution of farmers aim at to enhance farming activities in the state.
He noted that the money is uncounted for and traces of the fertiliser still failed .
The commissioner also complained  that under International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD),over N3 billion was released for the digging of 2000 tubes wells  in an efforts to assist farmers and rural dwellers .
He however noted that only 10 out of 2000 tube wells was dug and the remaining 199 wells were un account for.
The counsels of the witnesses cross examining  the petitioner and later the presiding judge adjourned the sitting of commission to Saturday, 14th October 2023 for further hearings of the case.

