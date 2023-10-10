Insecurity: Sokoto Police Chases Criminals, many arrested, rescued victims 

Sokoto State Police Command has arrested scores of suspected criminals, recovered sophisticated and locally fabricated weapons.

The State Commissioner of Police Hayatu Ali Kaigama while briefing newsmen said the suspected criminals arrested by the command includes Bandits, Kidnapers, Motorcycles Snatchers and vandals of electricity cables.

Kaigama also said the command was able to rescued kidnapped victims, recovered AK47 rifles, 350 rounds of AK47 ammunition and locally fabricated revolver .

According to him,the successful operations was recorded between the period of May and October 2023.

Kaigama further assures that henceforth ,criminals and their perpetrators in the state will not have a breathing space in command’s area of operations saying the command would not relents in its efforts to flush out crimes and other vices in the state.

“The aggressive patrols of criminals hideouts and visibility policing, community strategies conducted has started yelding tremendous fruitful results .

He said his men traced footprints of suspected kidnappers to Yabo, Sanyinna and Silame forest, rescued 6 kidnapped victims and arrested their abductors (Aliyu Abubakar, Abdullahi Umar and Ayuba Magaji) with 1AK 49 riffle, 2 magazines loaded with 15 live ammunition’s, a locally fabricated pistol with 12 rounds of live ammunition’s, 2 Kasea motorcycle and 9 mobile phones.

The CP who listed those arrested for kidnapping, banditry and firearms recovery to include one ,Isah Abubakar while Rufai Dani, Yushau Abubakar and Ahmad Bello all of Sokoto metropolis where intercepted along Birnin Kebbi road with a Sharon vehicle loaded with 12 roles of conductor aluminium wires suspected to be vandalized from electric poles.

While revealing that in cause of investigation, the suspects offered the police officers the sum of 800,000 naira as bribe to enable them escape arrest.

According to him,during investigation, they confessed to have stolen the said wires from electric poles located along Sayinna road in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto.

The CP further said the suspected also admitted to vandalized and stolen similar conductor aluminum wires from Sifawa in Bodinga local government as well as Shagari and Wamakko local government worth over N17 million and sold same to one Ibrahim Abdullahi Dafata and Bello Dani Zamzam of Kwanni area, within Sokoto metropolis.

He added that his men also attested one Rabilu Abubakar, Dani Mohammed, Mustapha Zayyanu am Nura Mohammed all of Sokoto metropolis for criminal conspiracy, robber and attempt to commit culpable homicide when they lured a commercial motorcyclists, Yusuf Mohammed to along Sokoto State University road strangled him with a rope and dispossessed him of his mobile phone, N7,000 and boxer motorcycle valued at N545,000.

He called on members of the public to continue to give useful information to the Police for effective policing, and assured that they will continue to ensure peace and crime free crime society across the state.