Dunamis Senior Pastor, Enenche seeks God’s visitation, intervention on state of Nation’s economy

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, (DIGC), Pastor Paul Enenche, has prayed for God’s intervention and visitation on the state of the nation.

Pastor Enenche who spoke to newsmen at the Makurdi airport, on the sidelines of the crusade titled ‘Apostolic Invasion’ with the theme: ‘Light has come’, which held in Makurdi on Sunday, said the crusade was organized among other reason to seek God’s visitation.

He sai that the nation and Benue state especially, is faced with serious security and economic challenges saying he is trusting God to intervene and raise His children from depression.

“Basically, we have come here today to trust God for a visitation. The theme is “Light has come” and we know that God is light and that the agenda of light is to dissipate darkness. Like you all know, we are in a situation of very very this darkness globally and nationally.

“So we are trusting the Lord, first, for the light of God to shine upon the children of God and raise them out of depression, out of despondency and also to shine upon them and give us a turnaround that only he can do.

Expressing displeasure on the security and economic hardship faced by the people across the country especially in Benue state, Enenche encouraged citizens and Christians in particular, to remain sober and look on to God in the face of the daunting challenges.

He said “It is very very trying. The only thing I can say is that they should keep to what they can do and also look up to God and maintain our faith because at times the situation can call for heart-shaken and then the faith being shaken. But they to maintain fervent faith in God, fire in the spirit and trust the Lord that God will intervene in His own way. We are strongly trusting Him to shift us higher and to also meet the needs of the people.”