Benue: Operation Zenda commander, officers donate N500,000 to injured colleague

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A police Inspector serving with Operation Zenda, a Joint Police taskforce in the Benue State Police command, Mr John Orinya, has received a support of N500,000 to enable him pay hospital bills.

The inspector was also awarded for gallantry, resilience and dedication to duty.

The Inspector has been bed ridden for the past five months at the NKST Rehabilitation hospital, Mkar in Gboko Local Government Area, (LGA), of the after he was crushed by a moving vehicle while on duty in Adikpo, Kwande LGA of the state.

Following the injuries he sustained which led to the amputation of one of his legs, he was taken by surprise when his commander, CSP Justin Gberindyer, led other officers, unit heads and colleagues numbering about 50 visited him at the hospital bed to present the cash donation and award to him.

Making the presentations, Gberindyer, the outgoing commander of “Operation Zenda” said the donation was contributions from his colleagues to help him offset part of his medical bills and boost his moral, despite the over N2 million needed to enable him recover fully.

Gberindyer, who spoke to newsmen shortly after making the presentation, said Inspector Orinya, is a dedicated officer whose service will be missed and prayed for his quick recovery.

The outgoing commander, who was disheartened by Orinyan’s condition with one of his leg amputated and currently undergoing rehabilitation, described the level of man’s inhumanity to man as worrisome, narrating that after his officer was knocked down, the owner of the vehicle disappeared only to surface days after with a court paper seeking release of his vehicle without any form of support to the officer.

Gberindyer, who described motivation and incentive as very low, appealed to police authorities to enhance its motivation and reward system policy to policemen to enable them give their all their best in the course of their duty.

However, Inspector John and his wife, Faith Orinyan, were full of praise and appreciation to CSP Gberindyer and his team for the love and support.

According to the wife, “this is the fifth month we have been in the hospital since my husband had accident, his boss has always been coming to assist us and he has never allowed us to lack. I pray God to protect and guide them all.”

Inspector Orinya who was equally elated by the show of love, from friends of his immediate constituency, thanked his commander and men of operation zenda for standing by him all through his trying moment, and prayed God to fill their pockets and and protect their families.