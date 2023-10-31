8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
We will Integrates over 10m Almagiri ,Out of School Children annually — Minister

National
Minister of state for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu
Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Federal Government says it will integrate over 10 million Almajiri and out of school children with the established National Commission for Almajiri and out of School Children.

The Minister of state for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu assured that under the scheme ,Almajiris and out of school children will acquire different skills that will enable the pupils becomes self-reliant and boost their economy based .

Sununu who disclosed this in Sokoto during an interaction with some members of Ulamas and officials of the State government on the proposed establishment of Almajiri and out of school children commission.

He further stated that this is in addition with the proposed federal government take over of Government Science Technical College Wurno for the formal integration of Qur’anic education and skills acquisition system to prevent Almajiri syndrome and prevent the number of out of school children roaming the major streets of Sokoto metropolis.

He also intimate the stakeholders on education and the state government on the existence of the new Commission seeks for their support and cooperation.

“We are not in anyway trying to rob you of your traditional Qur’anic schools, ” we only want the students to have some vocational skills after graduation which will earn them a living and recognize certificate after graduatión”.

He announced that the federal government would formerly launched the program in Sokoto being home to a renown reformer scholar Sheikh Usmanu Danfodiyo of blessed memory.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa who represented the state governor said, the state government assures support and cooperation to the new commission to achieve positive goal.

He argued that Sokoto state is the first to introduce Almajiri School in the country before the administration of president Good luck Ebele Jonathan saw the beauty in it and officially directed the establishment of similar schools in the northern part of the country.

While expressing optimistic that the new commission will reduce unemployment and create jobs among the teaming graduates, the Ulamas, Almajiri and out of school children who will learn vocational skills.

According to him,the commission should endeavour to employ from the state Junior staff on grade level One to Sixth as done in other sectors as in the policy if a new organisation was established .

Sifawa said the state governor has directed the immediate renovation of staff quarters of Government Science Technical College Wurno where the commission is expected to start the programs.

Also,the executive secretary of the commission , Sha’aban Sharada said Nigeria has over 500,000 out of school children roaming the streets, the commission propose to reintegrate into the new school integration programs.

He said the commission when Commenced full operation would reintegrate back to school over 10 million Almajiri and out of school children in to the new system.

He said this is in addition to employment of over 200,000 by 2017as either facilitators, teachers and other skills and unskilled staff in the commission’s designated schools across the country .

The commission graduates of the Qur’anic schools would be given a recognize certificate after completing their studies like their counterpart in the conventional schools and can be gainfully employed.

