Unknown gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for information – Official

Unknown gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for information – Official
Unknown gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for information – Official

The Benue State Government has confirmed the abduction of Mr Matthew Aboh, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, on Sunday evening.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through a text message on Monday in Makurdi.

According to Sir Kula, Gov. Hyacinth Alia had received the unfortunate news and has already directed security operatives to ensure his safe release.

The abduction allegedly took place about 8pm.

“Yes, we received the unfortunate news, and the governor has already detailed security operatives to do everything possible to ensure his safe release,” the text message read.

NAN reports that there were confirmed reports that several gunmen stormed the the commissioner’s residence in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area and kidnapped him.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to NAN, stated that the kidnappers who came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house, including Mrs Aboh and children, to lie face down before they took the Commissioner to an unknown destination.

The witnesses said the abductors compelled the commissioner at gun point to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwitched him.

NAN reports that Mr Aboh was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29.

He hails from Ukum LGA of Sankera axis, a major flashpoint of criminal activities with rampant killings and kidnappings for years now.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, said the Command was yet to receive the report on the incident.

