‘Who Is Giving Them Hope?’ – Wike mock PDP, Atiku Over Presidential Tribunal Ruling

By Special Correspondent.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has reacted to the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

It could be recalled that the tribunal on Wednesday struck out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike in his reaction on Thursday said he does not know who is giving PDP hope over their case at the tribunal.

The former governor of Rivers State stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Wike during the interview commended the judges, adding that President Tinubu won the election squarely.

He said, “During the tribunal sitting there was a matter over Shettima’s case at the Supreme Court. I don’t know who is behind it and giving them all kinds of hope. In that matter, as a member of the board of trustees, I put out a text that we should all pray tomorrow is our day.

“I don’t know who is somewhere giving them all this kind of hope. I don’t know whether the pastors, the imams, I don’t know who is tipping who, who is not telling them the truth.

“If you don’t listen to that judgment you understand the kind you hear on social media. They didn’t attend the tribunal sitting for one day but they are putting out all those kinds of things. We have resorted to intimidating judges to get judgments in our favour.

“I watched a video where a pastor placed pictures of the judges in court and asked the congregation to pray against them.”