8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 8, 2023
Search
Subscribe

‘Who Is Giving Them Hope?’ – Wike mock PDP, Atiku Over Presidential Tribunal Ruling

National
‘Who Is Giving Them Hope?’ – Wike mock PDP, Atiku Over Presidential Tribunal Ruling
‘Who Is Giving Them Hope?’ – Wike mock PDP, Atiku Over Presidential Tribunal Ruling

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Special Correspondent.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has reacted to the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

It could be recalled that the tribunal on Wednesday struck out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike in his reaction on Thursday said he does not know who is giving PDP hope over their case at the tribunal.

The former governor of Rivers State stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Wike during the interview commended the judges, adding that President Tinubu won the election squarely.

READ ALSO  Be rest assured that your decision will determine future of Nigeria, ex-NBA chieftain tells presidential election tribunal

He said, “During the tribunal sitting there was a matter over Shettima’s case at the Supreme Court. I don’t know who is behind it and giving them all kinds of hope. In that matter, as a member of the board of trustees, I put out a text that we should all pray tomorrow is our day.

“I don’t know who is somewhere giving them all this kind of hope. I don’t know whether the pastors, the imams, I don’t know who is tipping who, who is not telling them the truth.

“If you don’t listen to that judgment you understand the kind you hear on social media. They didn’t attend the tribunal sitting for one day but they are putting out all those kinds of things. We have resorted to intimidating judges to get judgments in our favour.

READ ALSO  Pandemonium As Man Stabs Nephew To Death In Imo

“I watched a video where a pastor placed pictures of the judges in court and asked the congregation to pray against them.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sen. Katung appeals for military action, as terrorists burnt catholic seminarian in Southern Kaduna
Next article
DSS Officers Shoot Tailor, Stray Bullet Hits Another Lady

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Be rest assured that your decision will determine future of Nigeria, ex-NBA chieftain tells presidential election tribunal

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.