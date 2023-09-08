8.4 C
DSS Officers Shoot Tailor, Stray Bullet Hits Another Lady

DSS Officers Shoot Tailor, Stray Bullet Hits Another Lady
DSS Officers Shoot Tailor, Stray Bullet Hits Another Lady

Published:

A lady called a personnel of DSS to arrest her tailor at Garki Market, Abuja for failing to deliver her clothes.

They went there and shot him on the leg as is seen in a video that has now gone viral. Another lady who was reportedly sitting in her shop was hit on the face by a stray bullet.

While trying to escape, they were chased by the angry marketers.

DSS has issued a statement, promising to investigate the matter.

PRESS RELEASE

DSS INVESTIGATES GARKI MARKET, ABUJA, INCIDENT INVOLVING ITS STAFF

 

The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja. Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible. The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public.

 

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi 

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.

