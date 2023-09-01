VIN Valuation :PTML Customs Holds Sensitization Meeting With Stakeholders

. .. Auto Importers Should Inculcate Transparency in Declaration, says Comptroller Yusuf

Comptroller Saidu Abba Yusuf, Customs Area Controller of Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited has once again urged importers of vehicles and their agents to imbibe transparency while making declarations for their imported vehicles

Comptroller Yusuf who said this at a stakeholders sensitization meeting held on Wednesday August 29, 2023 on Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation dispelled the rumour that the VIN method has been cancelled.

He reiterated an earlier position on the matter issued by the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters that the VIN Valuation Process remains fully operational and effective. He added that the trim numbers are critical in identifying distinct versions or tiers within a specific car model. They delineate varying configurations, features, and levels of equipment associated different models.

The CAC said the trim of vehicles are not same for all kinds while urging declarants to have their transaction values. He blamed some declarants for not being transparent because they go inputing what they think is the lowest base value which necessitates interventions like demand notice and alerts.

He advised them to apply invoice and transaction values as a way of promoting transparency and building integrity in the trade process of vehicle clearance.

Comptroller Yusuf said Section 24 Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023 provides for advance ruling for stakehokders to submit to the NCS before a transaction and the ruling will be binding on the service and the importer or agent. This according to the Controller is a unique trade facilitation method provided for by the new law

The CAC who described the meeting as being in line with the law also said customs stakeholders partnership is a provision of section 29 NCSA 2023.

According to him, meetings like this is meant to rub minds, identify challenges and jointly work out solutions on how best to resolve the challenges. He added that the meeting is also in tandem with WCO and WTO trade facilitation thrusts which encourage consultations.

He reminded the stakeholders that the use of code 846 for clearing of non standard VIN has been further modified to reduce human contact through what he called e-846. This saves time and makes trade easier.

“I must commend the system because the reduction of human contact is very effective and beneficial to all as it saves time. I personally monitor electronically from my office and can confirm that my officers are implementing it diligently.

” Where ever you are experiencing delay in the process under my command, please draw my attention to it. My doors are open and will be more open to all of you. The help desk headed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer is active and responding to all inquiries online and in real time” Comptroller Yusuf said.