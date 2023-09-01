8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 1, 2023
Search
Subscribe

NPA Customs Renew Synergy To Boost Exports

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) have renewed cooperation to boost exports and facilitate trade.

The renewed synergy was expressed when Mohammed Bello Koko MD/CEO NPA visited the Acting Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adewale (MFR) at the Nigerian Customs Headquarters in Abuja on Monday August 28th, 2023.

The meeting focused on enabling the ease of exports processing by eliminating all procedural bottlenecks that constitute delays and affect the competitiveness of Nigerian goods especially agro-allied products in the international marketplace.

Whilst commending the NPA for creating Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) which have advanced the fortunes of exports, the Customs boss assured that the NCS was finalizing efforts at streamlining the multiplicity of Customs Units / checkpoints, evacuation of overtime cargo from the Ports, speedy relocation of the Custom facility standing on the rail link of Apapa Ports and resolving all challenges to pave way for the optimization of Ikorodu Lighter Terminal.

READ ALSO  Federal, states, LGs share N4.37trn FAAC allocations Jan-June 2023 – NEITI

Given that balance of trade is crucial to strengthening the value of the Naira, this renewed collaboration between the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Customs will add fresh impetus to the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at growing the national economy.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Nov Gov Poll: ‘REC, Sylvia Agu’ Concern For Imo Electorates
Next article
VIN Valuation :PTML Customs Holds Sensitization Meeting With Stakeholders

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Release Nnamdi Kanu To End Insecurity In S/East,Reps Member, Ogah Challenges Tinubu

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.