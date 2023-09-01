Imo Gov : Details Emerge Why Ex Governors Will Not Back Uzodimma, Anyanwu, Achonu

By Special Correspondent

An Owerri based political analyst, Mr. Sylvester Ahumibe, has said two former governors of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha, will not support the governorship aspiration of three frontline governorship candidates, who are participating in the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election.

The three frontline governorship candidates are Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Senator Athan Achonu, of the Labour Party, LP.

Ahumibe who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, said the two former governors will prefer “to remain visibly quiet over the governorship election because of future political considerations”

“Okorocha and Ihedioha will not openly endorse any of the frontline candidates. They will prefer to keep mute and prepare grounds for the guber election in 2027.

“These are experienced politicians. Ihedioha may run in 2027, and it is politically convinient for him to contest in four years time.

“By then, Uzodimma who is seeking re election and who may win a second term bid on November 11, would be exiting as governor.

“Ihedioha would also be favoured by the Imo Charter Of Equity, which Owerri zone will benefit from in 2027

“Though Uzodimma may want to install a successor, it would not be easy for him to do so.

“There is a trend in Imo State. Outgoing governors find it difficult to install their choice successors. Even, an incumbent governor can lose re election.

“Former governors of the State, Achike Udenwa and Rochas Okorocha, were unable to install successors. Ikedi Ohakim failed to win re election” he noted.

Ahumibe said Ihedioha will not openly support Senator Samuel Anyanwu, because “it will be politically unwise for him to do so”

“Considering the process which led to the emergence of Anyanwu as PDP Imo governorship candidate which Ihedioha complained about, no one expects him to support Anyanwu.

“For Okorocha, his reconcilation with Uzodimma, if it is real, will prevent him from backing either Senator Anyanwu or Senator Achonu. The best option for him is to support his party’s governorship candidate quietly.

“He may choose to root for a candidate in 2027, perharps his son in law, Uche Nwosu, if the latter decides to contest for governor at that time.

“The LP candidate, Achonu can’t also earn Okorocha and Ihedioha’s backing because of these factors and reasons” he concluded.