Tribunal Verdict : Activist Tells Obi, Atiku Not To Appeal Judgement, Proffers Solution For Electoral Malpractice

Tribunal Verdict : Activist Tells Obi, Atiku Not To Appeal Judgement, Proffers Solution For Electoral Malpractice
Ekenulo Ebubeagu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Special Correspondent

An Imo state based activist, Mr Ekenulo Ebubeagu, has advised presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, not to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

The PEPC, had on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by Atiku and Obi, challenging the election of Bola Tinubu, as winner of the 2023 Presidential election.

In an open letter, Ekenulo told Obi and Atiku, that “ What you got at Court of Appeal sitting as the Presidential election tribunal is what you will get at the Supreme Court, Mark my word”

The letter reads:

“Don’t Go to Supreme Court.

“What you got at Court of Appeal sitting as the Presidential election tribunal is what you will get at the Supreme Court; mark my word.

“No need to waste precious time, positive energy and resources.

“The only way out, is for Nigerians to vigorously seek a robust overhauling of the entire electoral architecture, laws and processes.

“Decide election Court cases before swearing in.Real Time Electronic Voting (RTEV) and the real ‘Transmission of results Electronically’
(TRE).

“The last two paragraphs should be the topics, for Nigerians henceforth” the short letter concluded.”

