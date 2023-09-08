The Shredding of Justice – A Nation Betrayed

Press Release

Washington, DC.- (Thursday, September 7, 2023).We address you today with heavy hearts, outraged and humiliated by the astonishing judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. As the voice of Nigerians, we vehemently disagree with the judges of this tribunal, whose shaky voices read a judgment that signified compromise and duress.

The judgment delivered by these five judges represents nothing short of the complete shredding of our cherished Nigerian constitutional democracy. It is a disgraceful hijack of our nation by a clique of domestic enemies who have trampled on the ideals our forebears fought so hard to secure.

In their reckless pursuit of political interests, these judges disregarded the fundamental principles of justice and fairness. They also thrashed a precedent set by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. They have forcefully imposed their mere opinions on a settled law in Nigeria, leading us down a treacherous path of judicial chaos. We must remind these judges, as well as retired justice Mary Odili, that they have embraced the legacy of Judge Sisamnes. Their actions echo the ignominious deeds of those who prioritize personal gains over the sanctity of justice; as King Cambyses II of Persia judged Judge Sisamnes, so shall history judge them.

To Nigerians of all stripes, whether civilians or non-civilians, within Nigeria or abroad, we say this: do not cede an inch of Nigeria to unscrupulous and kleptomaniac individuals within the Nigerian executive, legislature, and judiciary. Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian, and we must unite in her defense.

That these five judges could turn the Nigerian Constitution and her settled Law upside down is a grave warning that we must now rise to the difficult task of rescuing Nigeria from the clutches of narcissists.

Every Nigerian must make a choice – to act independently or in groups, invoking every comparative advantage to drive out the enemies of Nigeria. Our brethren in Latin America and other African countries have done so. Here is not the time for passive prayers; this is a time for resolute action.

We must remember that this tribunal is not the highest court in Nigeria. We encourage the plaintiffs to proceed to the Supreme Court. We call upon the Chief Justice of Nigeria and every member of the Nigerian Supreme Court to understand that Nigerians and the world will be watching their every move closely as these cases progress.

The future of our great nation is at stake. We must stand together, resolute and fearless in our pursuit of justice and democracy. Let us prove that Nigerians cannot be broken, that we will not be silenced, and that our resolve is unshakable. Nigeria shall rise!

The NACJD is a non-partisan Washington, DC., Research and Good Governance advocacy non-profit organization in the United States. We educate the US Government, the Congress, and the policy-making community to influence US policies on Nigeria. ####

