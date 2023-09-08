How Police Wanted To Link Me With Unknown Gunmen, Broadcast Journalist NonsoNkwa, Calls On Authorities To Hold Uzodinma Responsible If ....

By Special Correspondent

A popular broadcaster, Theodore Chinonso Uba, also known as Nonso Nkwa who was abducted in a Gestapo style by gun-wielding, hooded security operatives has called on Amnesty International, National Human Rights Organizations, and the rest of the international community to hold Imo state government led by Hope Uzodinma responsible if any harm comes to him and his family

The popular broadcaster who stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Owerri, alleged that the next plan of the Imo State Government is to kidnap and assassinate him.

While calling upon Amnesty International, National Human Rights Organizations, United Nations, and Intersociety to take note, he insisted that intimidation, arrest, and detention, won’t stop him from saying the truth.

Recall that 247, had earlier reported that Nonso-Nkwa was abducted near Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, at the Control area of Owerri on July 2023 and taken to the state police command before the force headquarters arraigned the rights activist before the court.

The Federal High Court in Abuja later ordered the Nigeria Police Force to release the detained Imo-based radio journalist recently.

Narrating his ordeal he said,” After I arrived Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, around 1:30 pm checked in with the ID already in my phone. At 2 pm, the flight was shifted to 4 pm, and by 4 pm it was shifted again to 6 pm by the time we got to Abuja, it was almost 7;30pm.

” There was a vehicle already waiting for us at the Airport. They took me to the CP, IGP Monitoring Unit at about 88:30 pm I met the CP and he assured me that the petitioner would come the next day, he instructed the second IPO, ASP Dan Musa to take me to Maitama Police Station by 9:15 pm and I was detained there.

The next day I came for the interview, I saw neither the Imo state Government officials nor my two IPOs. The interview was later held 6days after my arrest. On Wednesday, August 2nd, I was brought to the IGP Monitoring Unit, accompanied by my lawyer, Barr Charles Mgbenkeonye, we met Declan Emelumba and one Ethelbert Okere Director, Imo Orientation Agency sitting.

The contents of that interview are now before the Federal High Court Abuja, so I can not deeply go into details here, but it is not different from what I was confronted with in the petition I responded to in Owerri about Ebubeagu, Hope Uzodimma, and Asari Dokubo.

The funny part was when the 2nd IPO tried to link me with the unknown gunmen, IPOB and ESN.

His words,” Most people believe that I might no longer be as vocal as I am because of the incarceration. Some believe I might be bought over and side with the government. I wish to make the following remarks:

“It is important to make it public that the next plan from a liable source is to kidnap and assassinate me since they failed to keep me in detention till November 2023.

“I call upon Amnesty International, National Human Rights Organizations, United Nations, and Intersociety to take note.

“I will NEVER forsake the people no matter the persecution. No one can break me except God who can stop me from saying the truth and standing by and for the masses.”

“Imo state government should be held responsible if any harm comes to me, my family, or any of my relatives

“The date for my arraignment on the two-count charge leveled against me by the IGP comes up on 11th of September 2023 at the Federal High Court Abuja.”