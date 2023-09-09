8.4 C
Soludo Rescues Accident Victims, Volunteers Ambulance to Rush Victims to Hospital

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In an awe-inspiring display of leadership and compassion, the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Friday afternoon, paused his trip to an official function to rescue victims of a ghastly motor accident.

The incident happened at the Abba-Ukpo axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway where the Governor encountered the harrowing scene of the devastating road accident.

The accident scene was a tableau of chaos, involving three vehicles: a sturdy Hilux, a sleek SUV jeep with an Abuja plate number (ABC 52 EP), and a Toyota Camry 2.2 bearing an Enugu Plate Number (ENU 705 NL).

However, what followed was nothing short of extraordinary, as Governor Soludo, undeterred by his tight schedule, stopped-by and sprang into action. And with an unwavering determination, he initiated a rescue mission to save the lives of those caught in this nightmarish collision.

Gov Otti Orders Full Treatment Of Victim, Suspension Of Driver Involved In Accident With Okada Rider Pending Investigation

Governor Soludo’s intervention extended beyond words of comfort and materialized into a beacon of hope, as he also volunteered his Convoy ambulance to swiftly transport the injured accident victims to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka; where a team of skilled medical professionals would tend to them.

The Governor, through his remarkable act of valor presented a poignant reminder that leadership transcends mere governance and underscores the unwavering commitment of public servants to the safety and welfare of the people.

