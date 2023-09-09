Soludo Rescues Accident Victims, Volunteers Ambulance to Rush Victims to Hospital

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In an awe-inspiring display of leadership and compassion, the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Friday afternoon, paused his trip to an official function to rescue victims of a ghastly motor accident.

The incident happened at the Abba-Ukpo axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway where the Governor encountered the harrowing scene of the devastating road accident.

The accident scene was a tableau of chaos, involving three vehicles: a sturdy Hilux, a sleek SUV jeep with an Abuja plate number (ABC 52 EP), and a Toyota Camry 2.2 bearing an Enugu Plate Number (ENU 705 NL).

However, what followed was nothing short of extraordinary, as Governor Soludo, undeterred by his tight schedule, stopped-by and sprang into action. And with an unwavering determination, he initiated a rescue mission to save the lives of those caught in this nightmarish collision.

Governor Soludo’s intervention extended beyond words of comfort and materialized into a beacon of hope, as he also volunteered his Convoy ambulance to swiftly transport the injured accident victims to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka; where a team of skilled medical professionals would tend to them.

The Governor, through his remarkable act of valor presented a poignant reminder that leadership transcends mere governance and underscores the unwavering commitment of public servants to the safety and welfare of the people.