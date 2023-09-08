Gov Radda Hands Over Daura Hospital to FG, Lays Foundation for Model School in Maiadua LG

By Lateef Taiwo

All is now set for the Daura General Hospital to become a full-fledged Federal Medical Centre, FMC, as Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, on Friday, handed over the Katsina State Government-owned health facility to the Federal Government.

This is just as Governor Radda, at Dumurkol District in Maiadua Local Government Area of the State, today also performed the groundbreaking foundation laying for the construction of one of the three Special Model Schools by his administration, for gifted Katsina children.

Recalled that the Daura General Hospital had earlier been taken over by FG, and converted to a FMC, which is now operating as a University Teaching Hospital.

Emir of Daura, Alh. Umar Faruq Umar, and the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Bishir Gambo Saulawa, led Governor Dikko Radda, in company of some members of the Katsina State Executive Council, to the Hospital for the official handing over event.

In Maiadua LG, the Katsina State’s helmsman took time to unveil an ambulance, while also commissioning a Primary Healthcare Centre and inspecting a Skills Acquisition Centre, sponsored by a Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, programme in the State.

In a related development, Radda whose visit to the Daura Emirate was part of activities marking his 100 days in office, also led a tree-planting exercise organized by the State’s Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-arid landscapes, ACReSAL, program, at the Dr. Yusuf Bala Usman College of Legal and General Studies, Daura.

During the event, the Katsina Governor, urged residents of the State to plant trees and also nurture them till maturity, with a view to boosting the global war against climate.

While speaking, Prof. Sa’adiyya Sani Daura, Provost of the College, promised to nurture the planted trees to maturity, while also appreciating Governor Radda’s support to their institution.