2023: Why Annie Okonkwo’s Son Defeated Obi Cubana’s Brother at the Tribunal

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Details have emerged on why the son of former Senator Annie Okonkwo, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo of the Labour Party (LP), defeated the brother of Anambra billionaire, Ikenna Iyiegbu of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) at the tribunal, solidifying his position as the authentic winner of the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the February 25, 2023, election.

The Anambra State National/State Assembly Petition Tribunal, consisting of a three-member Panel, delivered its verdict by dismissing the petition filed by Lateef Fagbemi, now the Attorney-General of the Federation, on behalf of Ikenna Iyiegbu, Obi Cubana’s younger brother.

Iyiegbu’s plea to have Okonkwo’s election invalidated was based on claims that Okonkwo was not a valid member of the Labour Party, among other issues. However, Okonkwo’s counsel, Ejike Ezenwa (SAN), strongly countered these assertions, stating that the petitioner lacked the standing to question the Labour Party’s candidacy, citing relevant precedents.

Ezenwa further argued that the matters raised were pre-election issues falling outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction. He also raised concerns about the petitioner’s witnesses, highlighting discrepancies between the expected and actual witnesses presented during the proceedings.

In a verdict delivered over the week in Awka after entertaining the matter, Justice A. T. Changbo, speaking on behalf of the panel, concurred with Ezenwa’s arguments and subsequently dismissed the petitioner’s case.

In his reaction to the judgment, Olusola Dare from Fagbemi’s chambers acknowledged the tribunal’s careful consideration of their arguments, even though the verdict was not in their favour.

On his own part, Ezenwa commended the tribunal for their thoroughness in delivering justice. Other members of the panel include L. O. Ogundana, Chairman, and Ungwa S. Sakwa. The verdict reaffirmed Uchenna Okonkwo’s position as the legitimate winner of the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the 2023 election, upholding the integrity of the electoral process.