Senator Godswill Akpabio felicitates with Muslims
Godswill Akpabio

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Muslim Umma on the occasion of this year’s Maulud Nabiy describing it as another opportunity to reminiscence on the virtuous legacies left behind by the Holy Prophet, (SAW)

In a message issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Hon Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.) left behind positive marks on humanity for which his followers should emulate.

Noting the need to be supportive of authority, Senator Akpabio enjoined the faithful to increase their prayers for those in authority and for the nation.

“The occasion of the birthday of the Holy Prophet is a reminder to all adherents of the Islamic religion to rededicate themselves to prayerful support for those in authority and for the nation,” Senator Akpabio was quoted as saying.

“Even more, it is an opportunity for everyone of us to devote ourselves to uncommon godly citizenship and love for one another. It is time for everyone whether Muslim or not to accentuate the positive ambience of our nationhood towards the collective goal of renewed hope for all.”

Senator Akpabio urged all Muslims to draw on the virtues of patience, perseverance and the message of peace which he said should be assimilated by everyone from Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) towards the collective goal of a greater and more peaceful nation.
‘Happy Eidel Maulud!” he enthused.

