Tribunal judgement: Alia describes victory as will of God, pledges not to fail

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has described his victory at the polls and its recent affirmation at the Elections Petition Tribunal, as the will of God as well as that of the people of the state.

Governor Alia stated this while addressing a his supporters and well wishers at the IBB Square Makurdi, on Monday, during a gathering put together by the State Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to celebrate the tribunal victory.

The governor who said the decision of the courts is a reminder that one cannot toil with the mandate of the majority, explained further that God has used him to bring back smiles on the faces of the people of the state, and as such, his administration will not fail them.

According to the governor, a lot of things went wrong in the State but his government is here to rebuild and make it better for all.

He used the occasion to highlight some of his achievements in office, promising further that the ongoing construction of the 16nos roads in Makurdi, the state capital, will be completed by the end of November 2023, adding that, already 100 buses have been procured for Benue Links Company Limited, and the buses will be handed over to Company, as soon as the state government takes delivery of all of them.

According to the governor, palliatives will soon be distributed to all the 23 local government areas across the state, as already, the trucks of grains have arrived the state.

On his plans for the youths of the state, the governor said the ICT training programme which is slated to commence soon, will afford the youth the opportunity to acquire professional skills in ICT, thereby keeping them away from crime.

While also reiterating his administration’s resolve to return the IDPs back to their ancestral homes, the governor stated that a line has been drawn between good and bad in the State, as according to him, banditry and terrorism will no longer be allowed to have a place in the state under his Watch.

He appreciated the family of the kidnapped Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo, for their patience, disclosing that the government is working with the security agencies towards his rescue, expressing his optimism that there will be good news soon.

While also calling on the opposition parties in the State to come and join hands with his administration, the governor appreciated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, for his leadership, with a call on the people to disregard rumours of division within the party.

He charged his appointees to be up and doing, ensuring not to fail the people, with a promise to tour the state during the dry season, in order to appreciate the good people of the state for their support.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Hon. Austin Agada, represented by the Vice Chairman, Zone A, Dr. Vincent Ujih, said the EXCO of the party decided to put together the event to rejoice with the governor, over the ruling by the Tribunal which affirmed his victory.

He urged the Governor to ensure the people of the state enjoys democratic dividends during his administration, promising the party’s support for this to be achieved.