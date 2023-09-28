Prof Omaka Becomes National Chairman, Forum For Commissioners Of Education In Nigeria

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Amari Omaka, SAN, has emerged the interim National Chairman, forum for Commissioners of Education, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor, in Abakaliki.

Omaka’s appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the Head, Education, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Ebenezer Leo the Great.

Leo the Great explained that the appointment came pursuant to the efforts at strengthening the coordination framework for education at the subnational levels of government in line with the request of the Nigeria Governor’s forum, NGF.

Part of the appointment letter reads: “As part of efforts to implement the 2021-2025 strategic plan of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum; the Forum is strengthening the coordination framework for education at the subnational levels of government.

“NGF requested a strong subnational Forum for Commissioners of Education as is currently the case in the health, justice, finance, and other sectors for synergy and unity, to address challenges in the education sector in the states.

“Therefore, we have agreed to constitute an interim leadership of the forum for Commissioners of Education in Nigeria to be chaired by Prof Amari Omaka, SAN, MTRCN, Commissioner for Tertiary Education Ebonyi State.”

The letter further bestowed on Omaka the responsibility of contact and mobilisation towards ensuring that all the Commissioners of Education from the 36 states of the federation attend the workshop in that regard, scheduled to hold first week of December 2023.

He is also to constitute a 6-man Constitution Drafting Committee from the forum, one from each of the six geopolitical zones to draft a constitution for the forum which would be validated at the workshop.

Apart from providing the communication link between the forum and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum through its Directorate of Research and Strategy, Omaka, with the appointment will be the representative of the Education Commissioners in all National events pending the election of a new leadership.

While congratulating Omaka for the appointment, the letter stated that he would be formally presented to the Federal Ministry of Education and the Nigeria Education Group, NEG.

In his acceptance letter, Professor Omaka appreciated the honour privilege given to him to serve the forum.

He noted that his leadership would work assiduously to address all concerns of the members, including the issue of giving legitimacy to the group.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be called upon at this auspicious period of our nation’s history to be on the saddle as the interim Chairman of Commissioners of Education of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.