8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Sarkin Shanu Congratulates Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar On Appointment As Special Adviser To President Tinubu

N/East
Sarkin Shanu Congratulates Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar On Appointment As Special Adviser To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

A RIFAN Special Projects Coordinator Gombe State, Dr Abubakar Muhammed S. Bello, has congratulated Dr Aliyu Modibbo, on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the special adviser to the President General Duties office of the Vice President.

In his congratulatory message to Dr Modibbo, Bello said, his mentor Modibbo would do well as S.A General Duties and thanked President Tinubu for finding him worthy.

He said “With joy as a former Chairman PAN, a three term minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, your appointment as the Special Adviser of the president is a reflection of your outstanding capabilities and the trust and confidence placed in you by our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice Sen. Kashim Shatima led administration.”

READ ALSO  Bauchi flags off construction of 19 kilometers rural roads

However, I have no doubt that you will bring your exceptional skills, vision, and unwavering integrity to this pivotal role. This remarkable achievement is a testament to your exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service. Sir your tireless efforts in promoting excellence and fostering growth have left an indelible mark on our state, Gombe and Nigeria at large.”

“I am very confident that you will continue to serve as a beacon of wisdom, integrity, and vision. Your unwavering commitment to public service and your ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and compassion will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of countless citizens.”

READ ALSO  Bauchi Gov Flags Off Distribution Of Palliatives To Vulnerable people

Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. I have no doubt that you will excel in your new appointment as the S.A to the president. May your tenure be filled with success, fulfillment, and the satisfaction of making a difference to the nation.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Release Funds For Overseas Treatment Of Boy With Missing Intestine

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi Emir's commends Gov Bala Mohammed on peace, security

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.