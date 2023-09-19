Sarkin Shanu Congratulates Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar On Appointment As Special Adviser To President Tinubu

A RIFAN Special Projects Coordinator Gombe State, Dr Abubakar Muhammed S. Bello, has congratulated Dr Aliyu Modibbo, on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the special adviser to the President General Duties office of the Vice President.

In his congratulatory message to Dr Modibbo, Bello said, his mentor Modibbo would do well as S.A General Duties and thanked President Tinubu for finding him worthy.

He said “With joy as a former Chairman PAN, a three term minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, your appointment as the Special Adviser of the president is a reflection of your outstanding capabilities and the trust and confidence placed in you by our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice Sen. Kashim Shatima led administration.”

However, I have no doubt that you will bring your exceptional skills, vision, and unwavering integrity to this pivotal role. This remarkable achievement is a testament to your exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service. Sir your tireless efforts in promoting excellence and fostering growth have left an indelible mark on our state, Gombe and Nigeria at large.”

“I am very confident that you will continue to serve as a beacon of wisdom, integrity, and vision. Your unwavering commitment to public service and your ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and compassion will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of countless citizens.”

Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. I have no doubt that you will excel in your new appointment as the S.A to the president. May your tenure be filled with success, fulfillment, and the satisfaction of making a difference to the nation.