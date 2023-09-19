Tribunal Sacks Gombe Speaker Rt Hon Abubakar Muhammed Luggerewo

8.4 C
N/East
Tribunal sacks Gombe Speaker The Legislative Election Tribunal sitting in Gombe State has sacked the incumbent Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo

Member of the Tribunal Justice Micheal Ugar on Tuesday, held that the cancellation of the pulling units 001, 024 and 014 of Kumo Center by INEC was in error. The tribunal therefore ordered a rerun within the next 30 days of judgement in Kumo East 018 to ascertain the actually winner between Hon. Luggerewo of the All Progressive Congress and Bashir Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

