Police burst phone-stealing syndicate, recover 4 tricycles in Yenagoa

The operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau of the Police Command in Bayelsa, have busted a gang of criminals who specialised in using trycycles to steal mobile phones.

SP Asinim Butswat, Spokesperson of Police in Bayelsa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yenagoa that the feat follows upsurge in cases of mobile phone theft in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital.

Butswat said the suspects, Daniel Patrick, Oyinmi Gideon, Abdulmalik Sa’adu, Ebenezer Samuel, David Ebikabowei and John Okon, were arrested at different locations within Yenagoa Metropolis, after sustained surveillance by Police operatives.

According to him, four commercial tricycles,  assorted types of mobile phones and sundry items were recovered from the  six-man gang.

“The suspects’ modus operandi is to drive in pairs, one claiming to be a driver and the other a passenger, when they pick a genuine passenger, the driver distracts the unsuspecting passenger by haggling over transport fares.

“The other partner then steals the phone from the unsuspecting passenger.

Consequently, they would sell the stolen phones to one Abubakar Mallam, alias Danmallam, Ibrahim Ahmed and Iliya Isiaka at a give-away price.

“The Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr Tolani Alausa, calls on members of the public whose phones were stolen recently, to contact the Police Public Relations Officer for possible identification and recovery,” Butswat said.

The Police spokesman explained that the suspects were cooperating with the Police in their investigations and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

