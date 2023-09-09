Cultists Behead DPO In Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be Icelanders – deadly cult members – have beheaded the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State, CSP Bako Amgbasim.

Community sources informed our reporter in Ahoada that the DPO was ambushed and killed by the cultists on Friday when he and his team raided the hideout of the deadly Icelander cult group.

The source said that the team ran out of ammunition and were ambushed and killed by the gunmen.

A viral video sighted by our reporter shows the decapitated and headless body of the DPO with a voice note on the background mocking the deceased for having the gut to go to war with Iceland members.

Ahoada LGA is notorious for deadly rival cult groups.

Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident, adding that a manhunt had been launched to fish out the killers of the DPO.

Koko in a statement on Saturday said the Commissioner of Police, Policarp Emeka Nwaonyi, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the galant police officer.

She said Angbashim displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities, raiding known criminal blackspots in the region alongside his team.

The PPRO said the operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their hideouts saying that “as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave Officer.”

She added, “In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.

“The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco. However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.”