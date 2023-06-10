In Anambra, Villagers Capture Suspected Thief, Empty Cupful of Pepper on His Manhood (Video)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of excruciating pains and epileptic dance for a suspected thief in Anambra State, as community members captured and stripped him naked during a robbery operation in their community.

The yet-to-be-identified suspect, who was also accused of having recently raped a woman in the community, was said to possess a disappearing power, as he had reportedly disappeared countless times whenever he was chased during his previous robbery operations, before luck eventually ran out of him.

The villagers who captured the suspect did not only strip him naked, but also emptied a cupful of grinded Cameroon Pepper on his manhood, while the remnants were spread on other parts of his body, before they began to interrogate him.

Phones, money, Bluetooth headphones, and other items purportedly stolen by the suspect, were also recovered by the villagers, alongside penknife, with which he was said to be dispossessing the villagers of their hard-earned resources.

Through a viral video from the scene of the incident, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, also gathered that the suspect had a diabolic chain tied around his manhood.

When interviewed, the suspect, who hails from Umueze village in Uga community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, revealed that the chain was a charm specially prepared for him by a native doctor, Ezeiyi, who hails from Awarasi village, also in Uga community.

According to him, the penis chain, which he got at cost of ten thousand naira (₦10,000), enables him to perceive where there is money to steal and when best to go for it. He also revealed that the charm was equally alerting and enabling him to disappear whenever there was no danger.

When asked how he managed to have sexual intercourse with the chain tied round his penis, the suspect revealed that he would always remove it whenever he wanted to have sex, after which he would fix it back.

It was gathered that shortly after the interrogation, the villagers, in company of the suspect, trailed the native doctor who was preparing charms for him to his village Awarasi, in Uga Local Government Area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he did not have information about the incident.

Similarly, efforts to speak with the President General of Uga Community on the incident, proved abortive, as he was yet to respond to calls and messages of enquiry, as at the time of this publication.

