Ganduje inaugurates road projects, distributes relief materials to flood victims in Sokoto

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman has inaugurated newly constructed road projects in Sokoto metropolis and inaugurated the distribution of relief materials to 2022 flood victims.

Inaugurating Abarshi road on Friday, Ganduje expressed excitement over developmental strides recorded by Gov. Ahmad Aliyu within the span of 100 days’ stewardship.

He congratulated Sokoto citizens for electing Aliyu, saying,”he has demonstrated capacity to transform the state to better.

“With the developments he recorded within 100 days in office, the next four years will surely be fruitful.”

The party leader said that with the recent victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Nigerians should expect more developments and they have an assurance that their votes had been genuinely counted.

Ganduje, who was the former Governor of Kano State urged Nigerians to be steadfast in prayers for the president to overcome all challenges to transform the nation to more greatness.

He enjoined the oppositon parties to accept destiny and consider the court’s verdict as a victory for democracy in recognition that all legs of the petitions were perused and decided by the reputable Judges.

Ganduje urged State Governors especially APC members to emulate Aliyu on his determination and courage to execute viable projects for the benefit of the citizens.

He further commended Federal and Sokoto State Governments for the distribution of relief materials to 15,668 victims of 2022 floods and vulnerable persons in the state, which he described as succour to them.

The APC national chairman also urged the beneficiaries to ensure the judicious use of the items aimed at cushioning the hardship they faced as result of the disaster.

Ganduje said that party was fully prepared for victory in the forthcoming off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo State and other future elections.

He urged party loyalists to remain committed as well as shun all activities that might cause disunity among its members nationwide.

Meanwhile, Ganduje had met with APC state executives at the party’s secretariat in Sokoto where he stressed the need for unity and support to Aliyu and others for maximum successes to be recorded.

In his address, Aliyu extolled the leadership of Ganduje for uniting the APC in all strata and reassured his support to Tinubu and the party”s leadership.

Aliyu assured that the state government would continue to execute projects that would enhance the live of citizens as well as support the less-privileged and vulnerable persons in the state, in line with his 9-point agenda.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Team Lead and Officer in charge of Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention Programme, Mr Sani Hamza, said the effort was to assist vulnerable persons.

Hamza also said that the gesture was to facilitate the quick return of normalcy in the 15 Local Government Areas affected by the flood disaster.

He said that the intervention was also expected to drive the sustainable socio-economic resilience of the targeted most vulnerable persons.

According to him, a joint committee that comprised NEMA and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) officials had conducted a survey and needs assessment of the affected places and persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other newly constructed roads included Nagwanatse, Bungudu, Gawon Nama and Diplomat, among others.