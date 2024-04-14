8.4 C
Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Eno Orders Exhumation of Late Abigail Body From River Niger

S/South
Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Eno Orders Exhumation of Late Abigail Body From River Niger
Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Eno Orders Exhumation of Late Abigail Body From River Niger

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State Pastor Umo Eno has ordered the exhumation of the late Make Up Artist Body Abigail Federick who was buried at the Bank of River Niger over inability of her family to pay 150,000 demanded for R!tual to the River goddess.

Mr. Akaniyene Tommey the Chairman Eket Local Government Transition Committee told the Family during his Condolence Visit.

According to him, “His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno has directed that her body be brought back to her family for a proper and decent burial as government was not informed of the circumstances that led to her quick burial”.

