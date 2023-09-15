8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 15, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Police, Army, DSS destroy IPOB camp, shrine in Ebonyi

S/East
Police, Army, DSS destroy IPOB camp, shrine in Ebonyi
Police, Army, DSS destroy IPOB camp, shrine in Ebonyi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Police operatives, soldiers and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS), have stormed a camp at Eke-agbebor Isu, Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi state, said to belong to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This is contained in a press statement issued in Abakaliki on Thursday by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command in the state.

Onovwakpoyeya noted that the team also destroyed a shrine at the IPOB camp.

“On Sept. 13, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, tactical team operatives of the Command in a joint operation with the military and the DSS stormed an IPOB/ESN camp at Eke-agbebor Isu in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi state.

READ ALSO  Local Bombs, Others Recovered As Police Bust Another Kidnap Gang in Anambra, Rescue Another Victim

“One of the IPOB/ESN members was shot and fatally wounded, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“Two others were, however, arrested. These are Emmanuel Chinedu ‘m’, aka Patho, aged 26, and Paul Ani ‘m’, aka Osah, 38,” the PPRO explained.

In another development, Onovwakpoyeya added that another IPOB member was arrested on Sept. 14 by residents of Agba community in Ishielu local government area of the state.

She said that the suspect was arrested while trying to flee the community and was handed over to the police.

“The Commissioner of police is using this opportunity to appeal to all hospitals, traditional medicine homes, chemists and all Ebonyi residents to report any one seeking medical attention with bullet wound injuries to the nearest police station,” she stated.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tinubu Approves Establishment Of Presidential Committee To Address Herders / Farmers Clashes And Bolster Livestock & Dairy Industries
Next article
Tribunal Upholds LP Senator’s Election In Edo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo Gov: Opposition Parties Suffer Setback As Cleric Onwumere Leads One Million March For Uzodinma's Re-election

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.