Tribunal Upholds LP Senator’s Election In Edo

Politics
Tribunal Upholds LP Senator's Election In Edo
Labor party logo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The National Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Benin, has  upheld the election of Neda Imasuen, as the senator representing Edo South Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Imasuen of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the election.

But dissatisfied with the result, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen approached the tribunal  challenging  Imasuen’s declaration in the February 25 poll.

He sought the nullification of the election over alleged non-qualification, over-voting, corrupt practices, non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC, and invalid  nomination of the LP’s candidate.

But the three-member panel led by Justice Yusuf Ubale Mohammed, dismissed the petition for lack of merit and incompetence.

Reacting, Imasuen dedicated his victory to God and the people of his constituency and commended them for standing with him throughout the period.

 

 

“I will never take their efforts for granted and I will reciprocate by serving them well. It is unfortunate that my opponent had to go to court. But the tribunal’s verdict has validated my victory at the polls,” he added.

