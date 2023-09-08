PET Verdicts:  APC Chieftain, Gololo Congratulate Tinubu, Shettima

…Appeal to Atiku, Obi to join the Govt. In moving Nigeria Forward

From Lateef Taiwo

Dr. Haruna Gololo, an All progressive Congress ( APC), Chieftain has called on Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi, the People’s Democratic Party( PDP), Candidate and the Labour party ( LP), respectively to accept the Verdicts of the Presidential election tribunal.

He made the call in Abuja , on Thursday while congratulating president Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his deputy Kashim Shettima on the judgement delivered by the five panelists of the Appeal Court.

The presidential election tribunal sitting in Abuja, had on Wednesday dismissed all the petitions filed by Atiku and Peter following the the 2023 presidential election.

According to the erstwhile Tinubu / Shettima Presidential Campaign coordinator, in the North East ” Atiku and Obi should put the interest and stability of Nigeria above partisan politics, the election has come and gone . They should embrace peace and the verdict of the Appeal Court or go to Supreme Court , because from the beginning some of us who participated in the elections knew Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the presidential election”

” It is unfortunate that Obi and Atiku did not contest the elections in Adamawa, Kano, Benue , Kaduna, Enugu and other states where they won, if they had called for the cancellation of the entire process, it could have been different, now that the issue of 25 percent of the FCT has been put to rest, We need peace in Nigeria, the president and Commander -in- Chief, should be allowed to concentrate to tackle the problems he inherited from previous regimes , not any distractions”

Gololo, also called on the youth and the ordinary Nigerian not to allow themselves to be used as Canon folders

” My advice to the youth is to coordinate themselves because the Ahmed Tinubu Government has emphatically drum support and it’s program to empower them ”

” If any politician wants to protest the outcome let them go to Supreme Court or use their children, not the masses who are at the receiving end of the distractions ”

He urged president Bola Tinubu to change the government policy of using state governors to distribute Palliatives

” In Bauchi state, Governor Bala Mohammed said the 2 billion given to him was part of his campaign promises, in Kano, Governor Abba Kabir, also politicise the measure to cushion the removal of the subsidy, only the kwankwasia in red Caps were given ”

He however, exonerated Governor Zulum of Borno state and Hope Uzodima from the list of the governors who diverted the palliatives for political campaigns saying” Governor Zulum of Borno and Hope Uzodima of Imo state should be commended for the way the handle the 2 billion given to them, because it was evenly distributed in the states ”

The retired military officer turned political activist described those calling for military as “jokers and enemy of Nigeria.

” How can any reasonable Nigeria in his right senses call for military coup? They are jokers, Democracy has come to stay and the military are better off under Democratic government, as a retired military officer I know what we went through under the military regimes