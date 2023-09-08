8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 8, 2023
Court Jails Man Two Years for Identity Theft, Impersonation In Lagos

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has convicted and sentenced one Hakeem Ayotunde Olanrewaju, who was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on identity theft and impersonation, to two years imprisonment.

During his arraignment recently, he pleaded “guilty” to the offence, which is contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015.

In view of his guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki, reviewed the facts of the case, called a witness and also tendered documents to prove the guilt of the defendant.

Delivering judgement on August 15, 2023, Justice Oweibo found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to two years imprisonment, with an option of fine in the sum of N200,000.00( Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

The Judge ordered the sum of $22,000 (Twenty Two Thousand US Dollars) as well as the N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) Manager’s cheque recovered from the convict forfeited to the victim.

The mobile devices and gadgets recovered from the convict were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

