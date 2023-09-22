8.4 C
Ọhaneze Impeaches Abuja Chapter President Who Used Thugs to Harass Elders During Meeting

Ọhaneze Impeaches Abuja Chapter President Who Used Thugs to Harass Elders During Meeting
Ọhaneze Impeaches Abuja Chapter President Who Used Thugs to Harass Elders During Meeting

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo has announced the immediate removal of the Abuja Chapter President of the organisation, Barr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze.

The Deputy Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Elder (Chief) F. C. K. Obike, announced the impeachment in a statement issued to newsmen over the weekend.

Elder Obike cited gross misconduct, forgery and unilateral actions as the reasons for Nweze’s removal, adding that all those reasons violated the byelaws of the apex pan-Igbo sociocultural group and were read out in a document at the group’s General Assembly meeting held on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023 in Abuja.

He further recalled how Barr. Nweze, who was elected in August 2021 for a four-year tenure, invited thugs to the penultimate General Assembly of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter where Units and State leaders were harassed and threatened with possible physical harms.

“With this impeachment, the public is hereby forewarned to desist from transacting any business with the deposed President on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter.

“Consequently, the Vice President (Abia State) Sir. Henry Ugbaja, JP: is hereby mandated by the Executive Committee to serve in acting capacity, pending when the constitutional requirements are met for the replacement of Barr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze,” the statement partly read.

